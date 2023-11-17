Anand Mahindra shares ‘goosebump-inducing’ video of IAF practising for air show ahead of World Cup final

Anand Mahindra took to X to share an incredible video of the Indian Air Force (IAF) practising for the air show set to take place ahead of the final match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to be played on November 19. India will lock horns with Australia to compete for the prestigious trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The image shows IAF's practice drill ahead of the World Cup final. (X/@anandmahindra)

“Spoiler alert! My colleague Manish Upadhyay who’s overseeing the Tech Mahindra Innovation Centre at Motera took this clip of the IAF practising their drill for the World Cup final. Goosebumps inducing,” the business tycoon wrote while posting the video.

The video opens to show the empty stadium gearing up to host the final match. The video ends by showing a glimpse of the IAF’s practice drill. What makes the video even more intriguing is the background music. It is set to India’s national anthem Jana Gana Mana.

Take a look at this video shared by Anand Mahindra:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 1.4 lakh views. The share has also collected nearly 5,200 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about Anand Mahindra’s video:

“Right, Sir. What awesome visuals. I am just imagining how the atmosphere will be when India picks the World Cup,” wrote an X user. “Surely the best scene is going to happen,” commented another. Many reacted to the video with the word “Wow”.

Indian Air Force's show for the World Cup Final:

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force is set to perform an air show 10 minutes before the final match. This team usually demonstrates varied formations and manoeuvres using nine aircraft during the air shows.

