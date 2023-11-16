Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran team to put on air show for World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force will perform an air show ahead of the final match of the Cricket World Cup to be played here on November 19, said an official on Thursday. The Defence PRO for Gujarat announced that the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team will enthrall people for ten minutes before the start of the final match to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera area. India's captain Rohit Sharma, center looks on as the Indian team arrives at the airport to play the final match of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad(AP)

Rehearsals of the air show will be held on Friday and Saturday, the PRO said in a statement. India has already reached the ODI World Cup final by defeating New Zealand on Wednesday. India will play the final match against the winner of the second semi final match between Australia and South Africa. The Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the IAF usually comprises nine aircraft and it has performed numerous air shows across the country. The hallmark of its demonstration is loop manoeuvres in victory formation, barrel roll manoeuvres and formation of various shapes in the sky.