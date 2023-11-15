Ind vs NZ: Virat Kohli beats Sachin Tendulkar's record of most centuries in ODI, X reacts

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vrinda Jain
Nov 15, 2023 05:10 PM IST

Virat Kohli has completed a century, beating Sachin Tendulkar's record for most centuries in ODI cricket. Many people are unable to contain their excitement.

India is taking on New Zealand today, November 15, in a thrilling cricket showdown at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. As India is putting up an exceptional game, Virat Kohli has completed a century, beating Sachin Tendulkar's record for most centuries in ODI cricket. Post this outstanding achievement, X cannot seem to handle their excitement. As soon as Virat Kohli completed this feat, his name started to trend on social media.

Virat Kohli was over the moon after completing the century during semi-finals. (ANI )

Shubman Gill scored his 13th ODI fifty and he and Virat Kohli kept up their fast-paced scoring after India lost skipper Rohit Sharma. Before Tim Southee gave New Zealand a breakthrough, Rohit and Gill put up 71 runs for the first wicket, with the captain's effort containing four fours and four sixes. Gill went off the pitch after getting injured.

