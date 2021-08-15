Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Independence Day 2021: US diplomats share what they love about India in wonderful clip
trending

Independence Day 2021: US diplomats share what they love about India in wonderful clip

Netizens loved the gesture and shared some more activities, food options for the diplomats to try out in different cities of the country.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Soldiers from the armed forces march during Independence Day celebrations at the historic 17th century Red Fort in New Delhi, India, on Sunay, Aug. 15, 2021. India commemorates its 1947 independence from British colonial rule on Aug. 15. (AP)

Today, August 15 marks the 75th Independence Day of India and the whole nation has decked up with the tricolour to celebrate the event. The US Embassy to India has also joined the celebrations with a heartfelt video dedicated to the things US diplomats love the most about the country. The clip may leave you with a big smile on your face.

“In celebration of India’s 75th #IndependenceDay, our American diplomats share the many things they love about Incredible India,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The recording starts with a diplomat driving an auto rickshaw and describing it as one her favourite things. The video then goes on to show the things the diplomats love about the country. From sports to the yummy street foods, you can spot many things that you may also love.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on August 14, the video has amassed over 1.2 lakh views and tons of reactions. Netizens loved the gesture and shared some more activities, food options for the diplomats to try out in different cities of the country.

“Thank you all... You truly are great ambassadors of your great nation... We as Indians are really thankful for your wishes,” wrote a Twitter user. “Thank you for the warm greetings. Happy independence day,” commented another.

“Would suggest you guys to try out chole kulcha, golgappa and vada pav. Best snacks,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
75 years of independence india independence day
TRENDING NEWS

Independence Day 2021: US diplomats share what they love about India on Twitter

People share ‘genuinely controversial’ opinions about popular dishes on Twitter

Hrithik Roshan’s ‘not funny’ line from ZNMD sparks hilarious Twitter trend

Astronaut shares incredible video of aurora australis taken from space. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP