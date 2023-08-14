Independence Day 2023: Kids dance to Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo wins hearts

Ahead of Independence Day, a group’s dance to Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo has left netizens stunned. A video of the performance shows five girls energetically dancing to the hit track. (Also Read: Kili and Neema Paul’s dance moves to Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s What Jhumka goes viral)

The clip opens to show the group of girls standing in an outdoor area. They are dressed in orange, white, and green outfits as an ode to the country’s Independence Day, celebrated each year on August 15.

Watch this video of the girls performing to the song Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo here:

This video was shared nearly 15 hours ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than one lakh times. The share has also garnered over 14,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions to the dance video.

Here's what people are saying about this dance performance:

An individual wrote, "Wow, what a style." A second added, "You guys are the best." A third commented, "Superb." "Wow, what an incredible dance! Love the energy and style. You all did so well. Happy Independence Day, girls," expressed a fourth. Many others have commented, "I love my India." A few also reacted using heart emojis on the post.

Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo is a song from the 2005 film Dus by Shankar Mahadevan, Udit Narayan, Mahalakshmi Iyer and Domique.

