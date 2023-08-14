Mumbai Police pays tribute to unsung heroes ahead of Independence Day

Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share a ‘melodious tribute’ to the unsung heroes of our country ahead of Independence Day. They shared a video of their in-house band Khaki Studio playing a wonderful rendition of the famous song Sandese Aate Hai. Alongside, they also posted a heartening caption.

The image show Mumbai Police's band performing Sandese Aate Hai. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A Khaki Studio Salute! The Mumbai Police Band- Khaki Studio presents a melodious tribute ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ to the unsung heroes on the eve of #IndependenceDay,” reads the post shared along with the video. The clip opens to show the band setting up their instruments. The rest of the video captures their performance along with snippets from the film Border. For the unversed, the song Sandese Aate Hai by Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod is a part of the 1997 war film Border. The film is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Take a look at this video shared by Mumbai Police ahead of Independence Day:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted about six hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 40,000 views and counting. Additionally, the share has gathered nearly 3,700 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did people say about this video of Mumbai Police?

“Very good effort, team khaki Mumbai Police,” praised an Instagram user. “Salute to our heroes,” expressed another. “Thank you for protecting us,” joined a third. “Superb,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video with heart emoticons.