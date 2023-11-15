India into ICC World Cup finals after beating New Zealand by 70 runs, X reacts

India has emerged victorious after beating New Zealand in ICC World Cup semi-finals. The match, which took place today, November 15, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai saw an incredible showdown between the two teams. While India had a strong start at the beginning of the match, they struggled a bit during New Zealand's innings. However, Team India put up an exceptional fight and made their way into the finals. (Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar shares heartening post for Virat Kohli, says, 'I couldn’t be happier')

Team India has entered the finals of World Cup 2023.

As Team India won, many people took to X to share their joy.

More about World Cup 2023 final:

Tomorrow, on November 16, South Africa will play against Australia for the second semi-final. Whichever team wins will face India for the ICC World Cup final on November 19 in Kolkata's Eden Gardens. If India wins this championship, they will be bringing the trophy back home after 11 years.

