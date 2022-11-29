Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Indian and Korean women dancing to Jaane Kaha Mera Jigar Gaya Ji will make you say aww. Watch

Indian and Korean women dancing to Jaane Kaha Mera Jigar Gaya Ji will make you say aww. Watch

trending
Updated on Nov 29, 2022 01:49 PM IST

A video shows a South Korean and Indian women dancing adorably to a Hindi song. Watch the video inside.

Indian and Korean women dance to Hindi song.(Instagram/@korean.g1)
ByVrinda Jain

Social media has undoubtedly become the place where one can showcase their talents. If you are a dancer, singer, performer, artist, or even a subject matter expert in something, social media is a great way to share your creative work with the world. Among these various videos, a cute clip of an Indian and South Korean women dancing has gone viral on the internet.

In the short reel, the Indian woman is dressed in a bright pink coloured hanbok, whereas the Korean woman is wearing a green saree. As both of them are standing in front of the camera, they are dancing to Jaane Kaha Mera Jigar Gaya Ji from the movie Mr. & Mrs. 55.

Take a look at the women dancing here:

This video was shared a few weeks back by @korean.g1. Since being shared, it has been liked 32,000 times and has several comments as well. Many netizens appreciated their dancing.

One Instagram user commented, "Both very cute..the saree is simply gorgeous." A second person said, "Awwwwww soooooo cuteeeeeeeeeeeee Unnie." A third person wrote, "Both are looking very cute. Good dancing, too, it is my favourite song." "Awwwww, so beautiful," said a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india south korea dance
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP