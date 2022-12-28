Indian Army soldier walks in knee-deep snow, netizens salute his courage

Several videos on the internet show the harsh conditions that Indian Army soldiers have to work in. Being a soldier has unimaginable challenges, from living in extreme heat to deep inside snow.

Major General Raju Chauhan posted a similar video of a soldier trudging through deep snow with his rifle on Twitter. The video, whose location and time are unknown, shows an Army soldier moving through knee-high snow. The soldier balances himself on his rifle while knee-deep in snow. As the man is trying to move, he has a smile on his face.

The post's caption read, "Notice the smile on the face of this young soldier."

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared on December 25. Since being shared, it has been viewed more than two lakh times, and has 8000 likes and several comments.

Check out some of the comments below:

One person in the Twitter comments said, "When you serve your mother, a smile lights up on your face." A second person added, "Living life in extreme. Salute the heroes." Another person said, "What a tough life these heroes have, and yet they live every moment with smiles on their faces. Million salute. Indebted forever." A fourth person said, "Smiles apart, these are the brave hearts because of whom we sleep peacefully in the country. "