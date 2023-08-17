Indian artist creates smallest wooden spoon, breaks Guinness World Record
The artist from Bihar created the world’s smallest wooden spoon. This minuscule utensil measures only 0.06 inches.
Sashikant Prajapati, a 25-year-old artist from Bihar, India, has broken the world record for creating the smallest wooden spoon. Measuring just 1.6 mm (0.06 in), the spoon surpassed the previous record of 2 mm (0.07 in) set in 2022 by another Indian artist Navratan Prajapati Murtikar.
After smashing the world record, Prajapati told Guinness World Records (GWR), “Making a spoon from wood is quite easy, but making the world’s smallest wooden spoon is quite a tough job.”
“I failed so many times while practising. It also happened that I completed up to 99% of an artwork, and then it broke, so I had to start from scratch,” he told GWR.
Take a look at the world’s smallest wooden spoon here:
According to the record-keeping organisation, in order to qualify for this particular record, the spoon needed to be a proportional replica of a standard wooden spoon with a clear bowl and handle.
Sashikant Prajapati achieved his first Guinness World Records title in 2020 for carving the most chain links from pencil lead. He broke this record twice - first in 2020 with a total of 126 links, then with 236 in 2021. However, Kaviyarasan Selvam from India surpassed this achievement by carving 617 lead links earlier this year.