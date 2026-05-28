Indian businessman with $2.8 billion net worth shares powerful business lesson

The post struck a chord online, drawing several responses from users who related it to real workplace experiences and shifting business realities.

Sharing the post Harsh Goenka wrote, "Small businesses thrive on operational efficiency and tight execution. Mid-sized businesses grow through strategy, systems and sharper decision-making. Large businesses scale through culture- shared values, trust and a common way of thinking."

In his latest post, he highlighted how the structure and priorities of a business change as it grows, moving from execution-heavy small businesses to systems-driven mid-sized companies and eventually to culture-led large organisations where shared values guide decision-making.

Harsh Goenka is known for regularly sharing sharp, reflective takes on business, leadership and organisational behaviour. His posts often simplify complex ideas into easy-to-understand frameworks, which frequently spark discussions online among founders, professionals and young managers trying to decode how companies actually evolve as they scale.

The post sparked a wave of reactions online One person commented, “Very beautifully written, also a key parameters to focus on as companies grow their business from small to medium to large .. But modern dynamics of market and technology has made even large business act different. Like Amazon which thrives on operational efficiency.”

Another user wrote, “Pretty accurate. In small businesses the founder can still personally fix problems through effort and execution. As companies grow, systems become necessary. And at large scale, culture becomes the operating system because you can’t supervise every decision anymore.”

A third comment read, “The hardest moment isn’t building within a stage. It’s realising the tools that got you here are now the ceiling”

Another person added, “Yes, and the shared values with the larger business scale should be integrity, very fundamental. That is when the smaller businesses would trust the larger organisation to move their operational efficiency into the larger Supply Chain, for the benefit of all”

One user observed, “India was the place of small businesses and SMEs, but with the arrival of online shopping, it has crushed everything.”

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Another comment summed it up, “Nice way to put it. Across all sized business, people is what matters the most - they are one enabling efficiency, building strategy, and forming culture”

Overall, Harsh Goenka’s post highlights how businesses naturally change as they grow, moving from execution to systems and finally to culture.