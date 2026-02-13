Indian chef cooks for Thai princess: Menu contains ‘Tuna bhel’, ‘Tom Kha Pani Puri’ and more

Chef Garima and her team at Bangkok’s celebrated restaurant Gaa designed a bespoke menu that blended Indian and Thai culinary traditions. The idea was not merely to serve a meal, but to reflect the historic and cultural ties between the two nations on a single plate.

The elegant evening brought together tradition, creativity and cross-cultural storytelling through food. The special dinner was curated by renowned chef Garima Arora, who shared glimpses of the occasion on Instagram, calling it an honour to cook for and share the table with the Thai royal.

In a stunning display of culinary diplomacy, the Indian Embassy in Thailand recently hosted a royal dinner for HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.

The menu itself was a thoughtful fusion. An amuse-bouche titled Tom Kha Paani Puri reimagined the beloved Indian street snack with flavours inspired by Thailand’s classic coconut soup. The starter, Tuna Bhel, offered a creative twist on the traditional bhel, combining chutoro with khakra, fresh herbs and fermented chilli.

For the main course, guests were served Chicken Malai Kebab paired with smoked tofu and jaggery vinaigrette — a dish that balanced creamy Indian textures with subtle Thai smokiness. A comforting serving of saag, made from slow-cooked leafy greens and mild spices, added a soulful Indian touch to the royal table.

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya of Thailand recently visited the Taj Mahal, with an Indian private tour guide sharing a photograph from the iconic monument on social media.

In a post shared on Instagram, Nitin Singh, the private tour guide, said it was an “absolute honour” to guide HRH Princess Sirivannavari during her visit to the historic site in Agra. The image shows the royal seated on a bench with the Taj Mahal in the backdrop, while the guide poses beside her.

About Princess Sirivannavari Nariratna The Thai princess is the only daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his former consort Sujarinee Vivacharawongse.

Beyond her royal role, she is internationally recognised as a fashion designer and runs her luxury label, Sirivannavari, which has gained popularity across several countries. She also serves as a Major in the Royal Thai Army and is an accomplished equestrian. The princess is known to have a keen interest in sports, arts and culture, including poetry and badminton.