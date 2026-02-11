Indian private tour guide takes Thai Princess Sirivannavari to Taj Mahal, shares photo: 'Absolute honour'

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya of Thailand recently visited the Taj Mahal, with an Indian private tour guide sharing a photograph from the iconic monument on social media. The Thai princess arrived in Agra following a tour of Rajasthan. (Instagram/@nitin_taj)

In a post shared on Instagram, Nitin Singh, the private tour guide, said it was an “absolute honour” to guide HRH Princess Sirivannavari during her visit to the historic site in Agra. The image shows the royal seated on a bench with the Taj Mahal in the backdrop, while the guide poses beside her.

“History, heritage and a conversation that transcends borders. Grateful for moments like these,” the guide wrote in the post.