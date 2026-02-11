Indian private tour guide takes Thai Princess Sirivannavari to Taj Mahal, shares photo: 'Absolute honour'
Nitin Singh, the private tour guide, said it was an “absolute honour” to guide HRH Princess Sirivannavari during her visit to the historic site in Agra.
Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya of Thailand recently visited the Taj Mahal, with an Indian private tour guide sharing a photograph from the iconic monument on social media.
In a post shared on Instagram, Nitin Singh, the private tour guide, said it was an “absolute honour” to guide HRH Princess Sirivannavari during her visit to the historic site in Agra. The image shows the royal seated on a bench with the Taj Mahal in the backdrop, while the guide poses beside her.
“History, heritage and a conversation that transcends borders. Grateful for moments like these,” the guide wrote in the post.
Thai princess in India
Notably, the Thai princess is currently in India and was a state guest of the Uttar Pradesh government. She arrived in Agra following a tour of Rajasthan.
According to a report by The Statesman, the princess also visited Agra Fort after seeing the Taj Mahal. Officials reportedly put strict security measures in place for her visit, including coordination between Thai security agencies and local police.
Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, the princess reportedly visited several historical, cultural and heritage landmarks in Jaipur and Jodhpur. Her itinerary is said to have included visits to Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal, City Palace and Tripolia Bazaar.
About Princess Sirivannavari Nariratna
The Thai princess is the only daughter of King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his former consort Sujarinee Vivacharawongse.
Beyond her royal role, she is internationally recognised as a fashion designer and runs her luxury label, Sirivannavari, which has gained popularity across several countries. She also serves as a Major in the Royal Thai Army and is an accomplished equestrian. The princess is known to have a keen interest in sports, arts and culture, including poetry and badminton.
