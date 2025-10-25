Foreign woman amused after becoming ‘tourist attraction’ at Taj Mahal: ‘I don’t want it’

A foreign woman visiting India had an amusing encounter during her trip to Agra’s Taj Mahal. The traveller, identified as Aaliyah Denning, shared a short video capturing the moment she posed with an Indian man while a few of his friends stood nearby clicking their pictures. A foreign woman’s viral clip from Agra’s Taj Mahal showed locals taking her photos, turning her visit into a moment of unexpected celebrity.(Instagram/aaliyah_denning)

The text overlay on the video read, “When you come to India for the attractions and you become the tourist attraction.” Her caption added a humorous touch: “This was hilarious. This has happened a few times. In Egypt, I could hardly get away. If this is what being famous is like, I don’t want it. No thank you haha.”

Check out the clip here:

The video has amassed over five lakh views and triggered a flurry of reactions online, with viewers sharing their own experiences and opinions about similar moments during their travels.

Mixed reactions from viewers

One user expressed discomfort, writing, “What is their problem? Can you imagine if Americans did this to visitors from India?” while another related, “This happened to me as well. Everyone kept yelling ‘Barbie’ at me and asking to take selfies.”

A few found humour in the scene. “I first thought you were getting married and was like why is it the guy that’s dressed in white?” one comment read. Another user shared, “Had the same experience. But not a single disrespectful or touchy encounter. I did not feel unsafe or bad at any point.”

Others compared it with experiences in different countries. “Had people asking to take pictures with me when I went to Zambia. Was so very confused,” one wrote, while another added, “If you ever wanna feel like a celebrity this is the place.”

While some called it awkward, many users viewed the interaction as a light-hearted cultural curiosity. One comment read, “I found nothing wrong with it. Some rural people don’t see others of different colour. I had fun with it – and the most endearing part was that girls wanted to take pictures with me and boys with my husband. Super respectful all around.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for further comments, and this story will be updated once a response is received.