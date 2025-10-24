‘My heart is full again’: British woman celebrates India visa approval after two rejections

Travellers from many Western countries often dream of visiting India to experience its vibrant culture, rich heritage, and warm hospitality. For one British content creator, however, that dream appeared uncertain after her visa application was rejected twice. Following months of waiting and disappointment, she finally shared her joy on social media when her visa was approved—just two days before her scheduled flight. A British woman expressed pure happiness on social media after her India visa was granted just two days before her scheduled flight.(Instagram/londonki_lali)

“Finally, I’m home”

The video, posted by Instagram user @londonki_lali, captures the content creator’s overwhelming joy and relief. The caption reads, “My heart is full again,” while a text overlay in the clip adds, “The pure joy of finally getting visa to my fave country. After 2x rejected visas. I got approval 2 days before my flight. Finally, I’m home.” The video reflects a mix of excitement and emotional release after enduring the stressful wait.

HT.com has reached out to the woman for further comments, and this story will be updated once a response is received.

Internet reacts

The post has struck a chord with thousands of people online, drawing more than 2.2 million views. Many users expressed happiness and relief for her while others shared similar experiences. One commenter wrote, “That joy on your face says it all, welcome back.” Another said, “You truly deserve this, India missed you.” A third added, “Getting a visa approved after rejection hits differently. So happy for you.”

Several users related to her struggle. One person remarked, “I’ve been through the same, and that approval mail feels like winning a lottery.” Another commented, “This video made my day, the smile is contagious.” Someone else shared, “It’s not easy to get an Indian visa sometimes, but the effort is worth it.” Others admired her spirit, saying, “Your love for India shows in every frame, it’s beautiful.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)