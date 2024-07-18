Indian Coast Guard rescues stranded boat amid terrifying weather conditions. Video will send shivers down your spine

The Indian Coast Guard's heroic rescue of a stranded Indian fishing boat amid terrible weather conditions has been hailed on social media. A video shows how the Indian Coast Guard tackled the terrifying waves and heavy rain to bring back the individuals on the boat to safety. Snapshot of the stranded Indian boat. (Instagram/@defenceminindia)

The video of the rescue mission was shared on Instagram by the official handle of the Ministry of Defence, India. It opens to show heavy and massive waves slamming against the boat while it poured down. The Coast Guards then make contact with the ship and rescue them.

While sharing the video, the Ministry of Defence, in the caption, wrote, "Indian Coast Guard successfully coordinated a search and rescue operation for the stranded Indian Fishing Boat Aashni despite heavy rains and challenging weather conditions." (Also Read: In Kerala lift horror, man stuck inside hospital elevator for 2 days: ‘He shouted for help, but no one came’)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on July 17. Since being shared, it has gained close to 78,000 views. The post also has more than 7,800 likes. Many people took to the comments section and praised the Indian Coast Guard for their efforts. Numerous people also reacted using clap emoticons.

Earlier, a retired Petty Officer of the Indian Navy's MARCOS unit, DS Negi jumped to action when he saw a man drowning. A video of Negi rushing to save the man was shared on social media and went viral. The clip shows a person pulling the victim into a rickshaw so that he could be transported to the hospital. At the end of the video, when it is revealed that DS Negi was a member of the Indian Navy, everyone applauds him. The victim's father is also seen in tears, folding his hands in appreciation and gratitude.