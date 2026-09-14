Indian employee says manager tracks office arrival, dress code: 'Is this normal?'

An Indian employee has taken to Reddit to question a manager’s strict office rules, including asking employees to announce when they reach work. According to the employee, the manager also monitors what the team wears and does not allow them to leave the office before 7 pm.

Employee says manager tracks office arrival times. (Representational image generated using AI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The employee posted about the situation on Reddit, saying the manager had joined the team a few months ago and was “super micromanaging”.

According to the post, employees are expected to send a message saying “Reached” in their Microsoft Teams group as soon as they arrive at the office.

(Also Read: Man says working overtime is not dedication but a workplace ‘red flag’: ‘Show output, not hours’)

The employee also claimed that the team cannot leave before 7 pm, while the manager keeps a close watch on their dress code.

“Is this normal? How are your managers, guys?” the employee asked, seeking opinions from other Reddit users.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The post quickly turned into a wider discussion about workplace boundaries, with several users sharing their own experiences with strict managers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post quickly turned into a wider discussion about workplace boundaries, with several users sharing their own experiences with strict managers. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Read the full story here.

Employees share their workplace experiences

One Reddit user said employees need to collectively speak up instead of relying only on online discussions to solve such problems.

“If you guys can’t directly speak up collectively about these blatant overreaches, no amount of Reddit responses is going to solve your problems,” the user wrote.

Another recalled telling their manager not to call them on their personal phone at 11 am because their shift began at 2 pm. “He was in awe that someone could actually say this,” the user claimed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A third person suggested gradually stopping the practice. “Do it perfectly for the first couple of times, then slowly start missing the message and eventually stop,” they wrote.

Another Reddit user said similar monitoring was part of their previous job, where employees had to record their shift start and end times, lunch breaks and periods when they were away from their desks.

“Since it was my first job, I didn’t know how toxic it was. I was told this was the norm in all companies. I thank my stars every day that I resigned,” the user said.

(Also Read: Chinese school’s unusual rule allows students just 1 bathroom break per term)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Others compared the situation with their own workplaces. “I feel lucky that my manager gives me unlimited leaves and WFH. She doesn’t even ask questions. I take leaves and apply for them afterwards,” one person commented.

Another summed up the sentiment simply: “Things like these make me not leave my company. We are not in school anymore!”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)