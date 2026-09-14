Chinese school’s unusual rule allows students just 1 bathroom break per term

A school in southern China has come under scrutiny over an unusual classroom rule that reportedly allows students just one bathroom break during an entire term. Chinese school reportedly restricts bathroom breaks during class. (Shutterstock)

According to South China Morning Post, the policy at Ruyuan County High School in Guangdong province was outlined in a PowerPoint presentation during an internal meeting in late August.

The rule reportedly states that each student can leave class to use the toilet only once during the term, including when the request is described as an emergency.

Chinese school limits bathroom breaks A photograph of the presentation was reportedly taken by a teacher during the meeting and later circulated online. The slide outlined consequences for students who use the bathroom more than once during the term.

For a second occurrence, students would reportedly have to ask their parents to come to the school and work with the administration on their education. A third occurrence could lead to punishment, although the presentation did not specify what form that punishment would take.

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The presentation reportedly framed the bathroom rule as part of the school’s efforts to keep classrooms orderly. It also placed responsibility for discipline on teachers.

“Managing classroom discipline is among a teacher’s responsibilities,” the presentation said.

It added that how teachers handled discipline could be taken into account during professional assessments, including annual reviews, promotions and decisions on awards.

Ruyuan County High School is considered a model school in Guangdong and has about 3,200 students spread across 57 classes and three grades. Figures from previous years show that roughly 90 per cent of its students went on to middle-tier or better universities in China.

School calls rule a rumour The reported rule has raised questions about how the school handles classroom discipline while accommodating students’ basic needs.

Speaking to the media, an unidentified school official initially said the reported toilet limit was a “misunderstanding”. The official later referred to the claim as a “rumour”.

The incident comes as strict school regulations in China continue to attract attention, particularly rules governing what students can do during class and scheduled breaks.

Education authority investigates complaint According to South China Morning Post, the local education authority has received complaints about the reported toilet restrictions and is currently verifying the matter with the school.

The reported toilet rule is not the first time strict school practices in China have raised concerns. In 2025, a parent in Sichuan alleged that a secondary school in Chengdu required students to stay inside their classrooms during the 10-minute break instead of allowing them to step out, with the time reportedly used for studying.

More recently, a primary school in Shanghai was also reported to have restricted students from using the playground during break periods and lunchtime.

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In March, China's Ministry of Education issued a document addressing 20 forms of unregulated school behaviour. These included interfering with students’ rest time, restricting physical activity and assigning excessive homework.

The latest case has once again brought attention to how schools balance classroom discipline with students’ basic needs.