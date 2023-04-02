‘Indian food…’: US woman tries biryani, samosa. Video captures her reaction

The Internet is filled with videos that show foreigners trying Indian food dishes and recording their reactions. Just like Instagram user Cindy Noir did. The video shared by her shows how she felt after trying samosa and biryani.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the US woman’s reaction to trying Indian food.(Instagram/@thecindynoir)

The video opens to show the woman excitedly saying how much she loves Indian food. She then goes on to say that she tried samosa and biryani. And, her sweet reaction may feel relatable if you are also a big fan of Indian cuisine.

Take a look at the video:

The post was shared about two months ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 1.3 million views and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, the share has received several likes and comments.

Chef Saransh Goila wrote, “Truth” along with a few heart emoticons. Artist Sushant Divgikr, who goes by Rani KoHEnur, posted “It’s trueeee” while reacting to the video.

Here’s how some other Instagram users reacted:

“As an Indian, this just makes me so happy,” posted an Instagram user. “‘The way the flavour be flavouring’ no truer words have ever been spoken,” commented another. “Perfect pronunciation,” shared a third. “The appreciation for Indian food in the video and comments just makes me so happy for my country’s diverse cuisine. And the fact that the representation has elevated from butter masala dishes to other sub cuisine’s dishes as well, I LOVE TO SEE IT,” wrote a fourth.

