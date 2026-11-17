If Harshdeep Rapal’s nine-year-old daughter wants a new pair of headphones, she cannot simply ask her father to buy them. She has to make a case for the purchase, explain why she needs it and, sometimes, wait a couple of months to save enough money. (L to R) Nayana Ovalekar, Harshdeep Rapal and Sapna Agrawal weigh in on teaching financial concepts to young children. This is how Rapal, founder of Legitt AI, is introducing his daughter to the basics of money management. Rather than giving her unrestricted pocket money, he has set up a system in which she has to think carefully about what she wants to buy and whether it is worth spending money on. “Recently we fixed a monthly budget for Baby S on discretionary spending… what she wants to buy in a month/week, she has to write a compelling essay justifying the need. This request/essay then has to be approved by both me and my wife. Then she is allowed to buy,” Rapal explained in a recent social media post. The entrepreneur, who divides his time between India and the US, told me that his nine-year-old daughter receives a monthly discretionary spending budget of ₹2,500-5,000, which she can use for recreational purchases. “This is mainly for toys, stationery, fancy stickers, goggles etc. It does not include clothes, shoes, chocolates, ice creams, desserts,” he explained.

But having a budget does not mean she can spend the money without restrictions. Every purchase first needs parental approval. “Approval for buying things keeps a check that she does not end up buying utterly useless stuff. I prefer it if it is an educational toy, or books, or stationery – or maybe bigger items like headphones for her iPad, travelling back-pack or saving for movie tickets for some animation movie that is coming up,” Rapal explained. The idea, he said, is not simply to put a limit on his daughter's spending. It is to get her thinking about what she wants, how much it costs and whether it is worth spending her money on. As she grows older, Rapal plans to replace this arrangement with a more traditional monthly allowance. For now, however, he believes that having to justify purchases is an important part of learning about money. "She has learnt budgeting. She has learnt saving money for, say, two months and then buying a bigger, expensive thing. She has learnt prioritising things based on relevance. She has also learnt how to write compelling letters of justification," he says. Financial literacy needs to begin early Rapal's approach reflects a growing conversation around financial literacy for children. While schools introduce children to mathematical concepts involving money, understanding savings, budgeting, spending choices and financial planning often remains something they learn at home, or much later in life. Nayana Ovalekar, Executive Director – Vertical 2 at Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL), believes financial literacy should become a more integral part of school education from an early age. She points out that children are already exposed to money and financial transactions in their everyday lives. Introducing financial concepts through familiar situations can help them understand how money works, rather than treating it as just another mathematical subject. “For young children, financial education is most effective when introduced through simple, familiar experiences. Parents can encourage them to save small amounts towards something meaningful, such as a book or a toy, helping them understand the value of setting goals, patience and planning,” Ovalekar told me over an email. Making financial concepts accessible to children CDSL, one of India's two SEBI-regulated central securities depositories, has also been exploring ways to make financial education more accessible to children. Through its Investor Protection Fund, the organisation collaborated with Amar Chitra Katha to create an investor education comic series available in 12 languages. The comics use storytelling to introduce concepts related to saving, investing and responsible financial behaviour.

The need for such initiatives also stems from what Sapna Agrawal, an educationist and school leader who has worked extensively with teachers, parents and students, describes as a gap in financial literacy curriculums in Indian schools. She is now trying to address this through her My Paiso book series. Agrawal's interest in financial literacy grew during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, when she began researching how financial concepts were being taught in schools. She read NCERT textbooks from Classes 1 to 12 over six months and also looked at how countries such as Germany, Australia, the UK and the US approached financial education. Her research eventually led her to develop educational material that introduces children to financial concepts in an age-appropriate manner. Co-authored with her husband Colonel Pieush Agrawal, the My Paiso series simplifies financial concepts for children from Class 1 to Class 8. The series was launched on January 12, 2024. “Children observe the world around them and absorb information,” Agrawal told me over a phone call. “They understand that money is important, so why don’t we start talking to them about it?” she questioned. Beyond mathematics: Teaching children about money Like Ovalekar, Agrawal believes that teaching children about money through mathematics alone is not enough.

BEYOND BUDGETING "Financial literacy is not only about investment," says Sapna Agrawal

“While children are introduced to mathematical concepts in schools, understanding money, saving, financial planning and responsible financial behaviour requires a more practical approach,” Ovalekar said. "Financial literacy is not only about investment," Agrawal told me over a phone call, pointing to the importance of helping children understand the wider world of money. The lessons in her books cover concepts such as the history of money, the difference between needs and wants, saving, financial goals, delayed gratification, budgeting and basic banking. Older children are gradually introduced to concepts such as compounding, insurance, taxes, currencies and investments. The idea is to build an understanding of money gradually, beginning with everyday decisions and moving towards more complex financial concepts as children grow older. “Children should begin by understanding the value of money, the difference between needs and wants, the power of compounding and the importance of saving and planning. As they grow, they can gradually be introduced to budgeting, setting financial goals, types of investment opportunities and understanding the relationship between risk and reward,” Ovalekar added. How to talk money to children? Introducing financial concepts in school is one part of the process. Parents also play an important role in helping children apply these lessons to everyday life. But when should these conversations begin? Agrawal believes six is a good age to start money conversations because children are already exposed to money and financial transactions in their everyday lives. Her approach is also shaped by her experience of raising her own children, who are both adults now. She wanted them to understand the importance of financial goals, patience and prioritising purchases from an early age. “We started teaching them young about financial goals and delayed gratification,” she said. Like Rapal, she believes children should understand that money is earned and that not every task or want needs to be linked to a monetary reward. “Then we started teaching responsibility and hard work. And they learned that doing hard work cannot be converted into money. They did not get money for doing chores like cleaning their room. That is money mindedness. Instead, we used to give them points, and those points could be enchased,” Agrawal revealed. Using everyday activities to teach financial responsibility For parents who are unsure how to introduce these ideas, everyday household activities can offer a starting point. Children do not necessarily need formal lessons or complicated explanations to begin understanding financial decisions. “Involving children in age-appropriate household activities, such as preparing a shopping list or distinguishing between essential and discretionary purchases, can also introduce them to everyday financial decisions,” said the CDSL executive director. Ovalekar added that practical approaches work better when it comes to money mindfulness.

ON FINANCIAL LITERACY “Involving children in age-appropriate household activities, such as preparing a shopping list or distinguishing between essential and discretionary purchases, can also introduce them to everyday financial decisions.” - Nayana Ovalekar