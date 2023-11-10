Himachal hikes MLAs’ discretionary spending to speed up flood relief

The Himachal government has made a provision for ₹2.1 crore under the MLA local area development funds in order to accelerate the restoration works in the rural belts in the aftermath of the recent natural disaster in the state. As compared to ₹ 103.34 crore in 2022-23, scheme’s budget has been increased to ₹ 144.01 crore (iStock)

A budget provision of ₹144.01 crore has been made for the current financial year, out of which ₹74.84 had been released to the districts in two instalments till October 2023. I 2022-23, the budget under the scheme was ₹103.34 and it was at ₹122.4 crore in 2021-2022.

In view of the damage caused due to heavy rains, the government has amended the guidelines of this scheme, making provisions to allow repair of retaining and breast walls, and channelisation of rivulets and seasonal nullahs under the scheme.

Under the scheme, construction of classrooms, ayurvedic dispensaries, veterinary dispensaries, health sub-centres, general community buildings at the rural level, link roads, installation of hand pumps and various other works can be done.

Construction of small bridges and culverts for rural roads, footbridges, concrete or black-top roads in rural areas and improvement of drinking water schemes are also included in the ambit of the scheme.

Local irrigation schemes, toilets in schools and public areas, and bathrooms at places such as bus stands will also be constructed under the scheme.

Electrification of houses in remote rural areas, repair of school buildings and construction of sports grounds can also be done under this scheme. .

