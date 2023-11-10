close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal hikes MLAs’ discretionary spending to speed up flood relief

Himachal hikes MLAs’ discretionary spending to speed up flood relief

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Nov 11, 2023 05:16 AM IST

A budget provision of ₹144.01 crore has been made for the current financial year, out of which ₹74.84 had been released to the districts in two instalments till October 2023

The Himachal government has made a provision for 2.1 crore under the MLA local area development funds in order to accelerate the restoration works in the rural belts in the aftermath of the recent natural disaster in the state.

As compared to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>103.34 crore in 2022-23, scheme’s budget has been increased to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>144.01 crore (iStock)
As compared to 103.34 crore in 2022-23, scheme’s budget has been increased to 144.01 crore (iStock)

A budget provision of 144.01 crore has been made for the current financial year, out of which 74.84 had been released to the districts in two instalments till October 2023. I 2022-23, the budget under the scheme was 103.34 and it was at 122.4 crore in 2021-2022.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In view of the damage caused due to heavy rains, the government has amended the guidelines of this scheme, making provisions to allow repair of retaining and breast walls, and channelisation of rivulets and seasonal nullahs under the scheme.

Under the scheme, construction of classrooms, ayurvedic dispensaries, veterinary dispensaries, health sub-centres, general community buildings at the rural level, link roads, installation of hand pumps and various other works can be done.

Construction of small bridges and culverts for rural roads, footbridges, concrete or black-top roads in rural areas and improvement of drinking water schemes are also included in the ambit of the scheme.

Local irrigation schemes, toilets in schools and public areas, and bathrooms at places such as bus stands will also be constructed under the scheme.

Electrification of houses in remote rural areas, repair of school buildings and construction of sports grounds can also be done under this scheme. .

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out