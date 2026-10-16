Indian founder stuck in Bali traffic jam amid fuel crisis, warns travellers to plan ahead

Disrupted fuel deliveries led to long queues outside petrol stations in Bali this week. Locals and tourists alike had to wait for hours to get petrol, with many taking to social media to air their grievances. By Thursday, the situation had escalated to protests breaking out outside the governor’s office on the Indonesian resort island.

Motorcyclists queue to refuel at state-own petrol station Pertamina amid fuel supply shortage in Badung, Bali, Indonesia, October 15, 2026. REUTERS/Johannes Christo (REUTERS)

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Long lines stretched more than a kilometre (0.6 miles) at several gas stations in the provincial capital of Denpasar on Thursday, according to an AFP reporter, and around 500 people rallied outside the governor's office.

Indian founder’s advisory on Bali travel

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Amid this fuel crisis, an Indian entrepreneur took to social media to recall his ‘nightmare’ experience in Bali. Susheel Jain, founder of Shusheal Yoga, shared an Instagram video yesterday saying he almost missed his flight back to India because of traffic jams triggered by the fuel shortage.

“Today I'm traveling back to India from Bali and I almost missed my flight. If you're in Bali or if you're traveling to Bali, you should know what is happening right now. It was a nightmare,” Jain said.

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{{^usCountry}} He further advised tourists to plan carefully before flying into Bali. “Currently there's a fuel crisis in Bali, as you can see a long queue of cars waiting for the petrol to be filled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further advised tourists to plan carefully before flying into Bali. “Currently there's a fuel crisis in Bali, as you can see a long queue of cars waiting for the petrol to be filled. {{/usCountry}}

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“I don't know if the situation is for now or it is going to stay for a few days, but if you're in Bali or if you are planning your trip to Bali in the next few days, be careful and plan your trip accordingly so that you don't get stuck and you have a good experience,” Jain advised.

When did the fuel shortage begin?

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According to an AP report, lines have been forming outside Bali’s gas stations since Sunday.

(Also read: Tourist torches paper to scare spider, accidentally burns down $112,000 Bali villa: ‘The fire spread quickly’)

What triggered the petrol shortage in Bali?

Indonesian officials said that the shortages were caused by domestic distribution problems, rather than a lack of fuel supplies or disruptions in global energy markets.

Laode Sulaeman, director-general of oil and gas at the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry, explained that a fuel tanker delay was responsible for the disruption.

“This is purely a distribution issue,” Sulaeman said. “A fuel tanker was delayed, but it has now arrived and 24-hour deliveries have been underway since yesterday.”

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(Also read: Indian woman compares Bali traffic with Delhi, surprised by road discipline: ‘Nobody is honking’)

Sulaeman explained that the tanker carrying fuel to Bali suffered an anchor problem while preparing to unload cargo. This led to delayed deliveries to the island’s main fuel terminals.

Bad weather and rough seas further disrupted shipments to the Sanggaran terminal in Denpasar and the Manggis terminal in eastern Bali.

The shortage was exacerbated by high demand for Pertalite, a government-subsidised petrol that is significantly cheaper than non-subsidised fuel. Panic-buying by motorists concerned about potential shortages put further pressure on supplies at some petrol stations.

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(With inputs from agencies)