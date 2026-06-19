Indian man in Finland says colleague switched off work phone for month-long holiday: ‘People respect no’
An Indian man working in Finland shared how employees fully disconnected during month long leaves.
An Indian man working in Finland has sparked a conversation on work life boundaries after sharing how seriously employees in the country treat their holidays.
(Also read: Family decides to leave 'one of the safest countries in the world' Finland to relocate to Mumbai)
The man, who goes by the username @sharedtales_journal on Instagram, posted a video describing an incident from his office that made him reflect on the difference between work culture in Finland and India.
Work boundaries in Finland
In the video, he said, "After working in Finland for 2 years it's one thing how serious people here are about vacations. For example, in our office today, after a meeting, an employee mentioned that she would be on leave for the next month, and her phone, her work phone and work laptop, would only be available until 2:59 PM today. After that, past 3:00 PM, she will not be available; she will be reachable again in exactly one month."
(Also read: This is the happiest country in the world in 2026, topping the list for 9th year in a row; here’s where India stands)
He added that the incident showed how clearly professional boundaries are respected in Finland. "This just goes to show how well-defined the boundaries regarding work are here. People say 'no,' and people respect that. Whether it is the boss or your colleagues, this is respected. However, in its place, I feel that in India, we perhaps haven't found that kind of work culture yet. Boundaries aren't set here, and whether it is 9:00 AM or 9:00 PM, we are always ready to work, which I feel is absolutely not right."
The clip was shared with the caption, "Can we be limit ourselfs?"
Watch the clip here:
Social media reacts
The video has received limited reactions, but it struck a chord with several users who compared workplace culture in India with that in countries abroad.
Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "This work culture in India exists not because of the laws the country has, but because of the insecurity employees feel. Many employees constantly worry that if they do not perform well, they can be replaced easily. This fear pushes them to work overtime, stay available after office hours and even work on weekends. In many countries abroad, employees know that they cannot be replaced so easily. That sense of security helps create a healthier work culture, and the laws are also shaped around that culture."
(Also read: ‘Zero human interaction’: Indian woman shows how Finland airport runs on self service)
Another user shared a personal experience and said, "I applied for sick leave, and after that I received a call from the CEO saying, “Please resign. We will cash out your leaves.”"
A third user agreed with the man’s observation and wrote, "Yes i agree with you." Another added, "I wish such a healthy work culture existed in India as well."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More