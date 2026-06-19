Indian man in Finland says colleague switched off work phone for month-long holiday: ‘People respect no’

An Indian man working in Finland has sparked a conversation on work life boundaries after sharing how seriously employees in the country treat their holidays. An Indian man working in Finland compared holiday boundaries abroad with India’s always available work culture. (Instagram/sharedtales_journal)

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The man, who goes by the username @sharedtales_journal on Instagram, posted a video describing an incident from his office that made him reflect on the difference between work culture in Finland and India.

Work boundaries in Finland In the video, he said, "After working in Finland for 2 years it's one thing how serious people here are about vacations. For example, in our office today, after a meeting, an employee mentioned that she would be on leave for the next month, and her phone, her work phone and work laptop, would only be available until 2:59 PM today. After that, past 3:00 PM, she will not be available; she will be reachable again in exactly one month."

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He added that the incident showed how clearly professional boundaries are respected in Finland. "This just goes to show how well-defined the boundaries regarding work are here. People say 'no,' and people respect that. Whether it is the boss or your colleagues, this is respected. However, in its place, I feel that in India, we perhaps haven't found that kind of work culture yet. Boundaries aren't set here, and whether it is 9:00 AM or 9:00 PM, we are always ready to work, which I feel is absolutely not right."

The clip was shared with the caption, "Can we be limit ourselfs?"

Watch the clip here: