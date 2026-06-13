Family decides to leave 'one of the safest countries in the world' Finland to relocate to Mumbai

“We are leaving one of the safest countries in the world… Not because we have to. Because we want our children to see more of the world. New people. New cultures. A completely different way of life. So this summer. Our family is moving to Mumbai , India,” the dad wrote on an Instagram page dedicated to the family.

A Finnish family shared on social media that they were leaving the country to start a new life in India. In a series of social media posts, the dad explained that his decision to make this big change was motivated by his kids.

Why is the family relocating? The post prompted a series of questions on social media. Just like this individual who asked, “Why would you do that?” The family replied,“Because life isn’t only about choosing the safest path. We want our children to experience different cultures, people and ways of life — and grow with us along the way.”

In a separate Instagram post shared in May, the Finnish family shared a “note to India”. It read, “A little idea… In about 2 months, our family is moving to Mumbai. And our daughter has just started learning to write. So we started wondering. Maybe somewhere in India there’s another little child, who might become her very first little pen friend. Tiny messages. Little drawings. A friendship before we even arrive. Mumbai… maybe help us make this little idea real…?”

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A week ago, another post was shared on the family’s Instagram account that read, "Today was a big little day. The last daycare day in Finland. One last bike ride there. One last bike ride home. It’s hard to put into words how grateful we are for the people who have been part of these early years. The care. The support. The laughter. The everyday moments. Soon our family begins a new chapter in Mumbai. New friends. New adventures. New memories. But we’ll always carry a little piece of this place with us. Thank you.”

“Love for homeland” Though the family is excited about its new adventure, it also shared how much they love Finland, which has given them many things, including a life that is “safe, stable, and easy”.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to the Finnish family. This response will be updated once they respond.)