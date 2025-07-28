Indian migrant helps rescue woman from massive sinkhole in Singapore, earns praise

An Indian migrant worker has earned praise for his quick-thinking after he helped rescue a woman who fell into a sinkhole in Singapore. The sinkhole, filled with water, suddenly opened up a section of Tanjong Katong Road South on Saturday evening and swallowed a car. A car plunged into a large, water-filled sinkhole in Singapore on July 26.

Singapore's National Water Agency, known as PUB (Public Utilities Board), said the road collapse happened near one of its active worksites.

Indian migrant worker saves a life

Site foreman Pitchai Udaiyappan Subbiah was among the first to notice that a car had plunged into the sinkhole. He immediately rushed to help the car’s occupant.

Subbiah, a 46-year-old site foreman with Ohin Construction, said he heard a sudden sound and saw the sinkhole forming. Realising that a car had gone down the hole, he instructed three of his workers to toss down a nylon rope.

The woman opened the door of her car and reached for the rope. Workers then pulled her up until she was close enough to the edge to be lifted out. She was immediately rushed to Raffles Hospital.

According to a Channel News Asia report, Subbiah is from India and has worked in Singapore for the last 22 years. Asked how he felt during the rescue, the 46-year-old said, “I was scared, but every feeling was that this woman must be rescued first. (At the end of everything), I felt thankful that we had saved a life.”

“To me, the fact that someone had fallen in - no matter what happened, we had to rescue her as quickly as possible. That was our thinking, and that was the determination and urgency with which we rescued her,” he explained.

Rescue earns applause

Subbiah has earned plaudits for his presence of mind that potentially helped save a woman’s life.

“Not sure if he qualifies for Permanent Residence but Pitchai surely deserves to be offered,” wrote one person on Reddit. “Should get a medal and an honorary citizenship that allows him to dual-wield with presumably-existing Republic of India citizenship. He has done more for this country's people than anybody working in CBP and MBFC,” another said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has also said it will be reaching out to the workers who helped in the rescue to “commend them for their bravery and prompt action in saving a life.”