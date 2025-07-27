Giant, water-filled sinkhole swallows car in Singapore, woman pulled out alive in dramatic rescue

A woman was hospitalised after her car plunged into a water-filled sinkhole that suddenly opened up on a busy road in Singapore on Saturday evening, July 26. The incident occurred at around 5pm on a section of Tanjong Katong Road South, according to a report by Channel News Asia. A car plunged into a large, water-filled sinkhole in Singapore on July 26.

Singapore's National Water Agency, known as PUB (Public Utilities Board), said the road collapse happened near one of its active worksites. As a precaution, the affected area has been cordoned off while repair and investigation works are underway.

Woman rescued from Singapore sinkhole

PUB confirmed that one woman was rescued from the sinkhole and immediately taken to Raffles Hospital for treatment.

“One vehicle fell into the sinkhole. The Singapore Civil Defence Force rescued the female driver, and conveyed her conscious to Raffles Hospital,” PUB said in a statement. "Two water mains were damaged in the incident. PUB is isolating the affected water mains," it added.

Dramatic visuals shared on social media showed the car almost entirely submerged in the gaping hole, with water rapidly filling the sinkhole around it. The force of the collapse left the front end of the car barely visible above the surface, sparking concern and disbelief online.

Site foreman Pitchai Udaiyappan Subbiah told Mothership that he heard a sudden sound and saw the sinkhole forming. When he rushed towards it, he realised a car had plunged into the hole.

Subbiah quickly instructed three of his workers to toss a nylon rope down the hole. The woman opened the door of her car and reached for the rope. Workers then pulled her up until she was close enough to the edge to be lifted out.

Traffic and water supply disrupted

Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the road collapse but said they are working to determine the exact sequence of events. No other injuries have been reported so far.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) of Singapore confirmed that it is assisting with repair works.

"All roads from both bounds are now closed as precautionary measure," said LTA. "Motorists are advised to take alternative routes during this time."

Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, also expressed concern over the “serious incident” as she directed PUB to investigate the cause of the sinkhole opening. Meanwhile, residents in nearby neighbourhoods have complained that their water supply has been disrupted because of the incident.