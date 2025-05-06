Ahmedabad man thought it was just a pothole. Then a sinkhole nearly swallowed his vehicle

A road caved in in Ahmedabad on Monday, nearly swallowing an autorickshaw as it passed over the spot. The driver, who got injured in his face, managed to get out of the three-wheeler. The sinkhole was formed in the middle of the busy Makarba Main Road, according to Bhaskar English. The autorickshaw plunged front-first into a sinkhole on Makarba Main Road, Ahmedabad. (X)

Photos from the accident site showed the autorickshaw plunged front-first into the crater, with its front wheel inside and both rear wheels still on the road.

The road was made into six lanes just six months ago, the report said.

“I was driving my rickshaw as usual. There was a very small pothole, I didn't notice it and the rickshaw passed over the small hole. Suddenly a big crater appeared and the rickshaw fell in,” Ranjitbhai, the man driving the autorickshaw told the publication.

"My head hit the glass. Blood came out due to injuries on my face."

Ranjitbhai had injuries on his face after he got cuts from the glass of his auto.

The road cave-in brought traffic to a halt as passers-by and other motorists stopped to take a look.

Ahmedabad and several other parts of Gujarat have been seeing heavy unseasonal rain since the last few days. Fourteen people have died in rain-related incidents as thunderstorms, along with strong winds and dust storms, battered several parts of the state.

Ahmedabad, Anand, Kheda, Dahod, Aravalli and Vadodara districts witnessed lightning, electrocution and collapse of trees, houses and hoardings on Monday.