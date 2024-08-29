Giant sinkhole swallows SUV in Seoul days after Indian tourist disappears into Kuala Lumpur sinkhole

Two people were injured in South Korea's capital city of Seoul on Thursday when a sinkhole opened up and swallowed the car they were riding in. According to local media reports, a sinkhole suddenly emerged in the middle of a road in Seodaemun district, Seoul. A car was swallowed by a sinkhole in Seoul on August 29, 2024(Screengrab X/@anthraxxx781)

The white SUV “rolled over sideways crashing into the sinkhole”, the Korea Herald reported. A woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s were reportedly present in the car when the accident happened and both of them have been sent to the hospital.

The situation in Seoul remains under close watch as efforts continue to understand what led to this dangerous event and to manage future risks.

The local media reports also stated that the giant depression on the road led to heavy traffic delays. Authorities are still looking into what caused the sinkhole.

Indian woman disappears into 26 feet-deep sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur

Recently, an Indian woman who was in Malaysia fell into a sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur. The woman was walking on a sidewalk when it suddenly collapsed by 26 feet, causing her to fall. A search-and-rescue operation has been underway since the incident.

The CCTV footage of the woman's disappearance into the sinkhole has surfaced online. As seen in the video, after the woman falls into the large sinkhole, a man near the sinkhole also loses his balance but manages to save himself somehow.

This video was shared by an X user, mvdeepstate on August 24.

Earlier, a video was shared on social media showing a woman falling into a sinkhole in Brazil. The blurry footage captures the road collapsing as the woman is walking on it.