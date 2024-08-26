Indian woman, 48, falls into 26 feet-deep sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur, rescue ops on. Shocking video

A 48-year-old Indian tourist who was in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur fell into a sinkhole at Jalan Masjid India last Friday. As per reports, the woman was walking on a pavement when it suddenly caved in 26 feet, resulting in her falling. Since the incident, a search-and-rescue operation began. The Indian woman fell into a massive sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur.

In an effort to find the missing tourist, Kuala Lumpur rescuers will use high-pressure water jets to cut the rubble along two manholes. The procedure will be carried out between the manhole at the scene of the incident and another place 69 meters away, reported Channel News Asia.

The news outlet also added that Kuala Lumpur City Hall provided an update on the search and rescue operations, stating that flushing operations at a different manhole farther away, where slow-flowing water was noticed from Sunday evening to Monday morning, had been unsuccessful. According to Kuala Lumpur City Hall, rescuers are still searching the Pantai Dalam treatment plant, where the sewer ends. The authorities have said the search would be conducted until the missing woman is found. (Also Read: Watch: Sinkhole forms at bottom of swimming pool, pulls man into it; house owners held)

A video of the Indian woman was also shared on social media. The clip shows her walking on a pavement when it suddenly caves in. Within a second, the woman falls inside, leaving onlookers shocked with the occurrence.

To find the woman, a task force has been formed, which includes the Department of Minerals and Geosciences, Kuala Lumpur City Hall, the Royal Malaysia Police and the Public Works Department.

Earlier, another video of a woman falling into a sinkhole was shared on social media. The incident happened in Brazil. The grainy footage shows the road collapsing as the woman walks on it. She falls into a waterhole and is rescued by bystanders who come to her aid.