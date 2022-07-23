Watch: Sinkhole forms at bottom of swimming pool, pulls man into it; house owners held
In an unprecedented turn of events, a man was reported to have died after being sucked into a sinkhole that formed at the bottom of a swimming pool at a villa near Tel Aviv, Israel. Police said they placed a couple – in their sixties – under house arrest after they were found guilty of causing ‘death by negligence’. They were arrested on Thursday night and a court decided to release them Friday under “restrictive conditions of house arrest” for five days.
The incident was reported at a private party the couple hosted at their house in the town of Karmi Yosef, about 40 kilometers away from Tel Aviv.
A video from the party captured the moment when floaties and water were suddenly sucked to the bottom, at the center of the pool. People sitting by the poolside started shouting in Hebrew as they alerted people in the pool, seeing someone getting pulled into the sinkhole.
A man was seen approaching the sinkhole, trying to rescue the person who slipped but he backed away as he was almost pulled in too.
Watch:
The police said the deceased 30-year-old was found following a search mission in which Israeli police, emergency crews and the army took part. There were six people in the pool at the time of the incident.
Israeli media cited witnesses as saying the party was attended by nearly 50 people, of whom six were in the pool, and also reported that the homeowner had built the pool without proper licensing.
(With inputs from AP)
-
10 killed after mountain collapse at China mining site: Report
Ten people were killed and seven injured Saturday after the collapse of a section of a mountain at a coal mine in China, state television channel CCTV reported. The accident took place around 11:15 am local time (0315 GMT) in the northwestern province of Gansu, said CCTV, adding that rescue operations are now over. Personnel were moving around the mining site "when a mountainside collapse occurred".
-
Turkey says Russia denies attack on Odessa port
Moscow has denied carrying out any attack on the Ukrainian port of Odessa, the Turkish defence minister said Saturday, a day after Moscow and Kyiv penned a deal to resume grain exports. "The Russians told us that they had absolutely nothing to do with this attack and they were looking into the issue very closely," Hulusi Akar said, but Russia has yet to officially comment.
-
Monkeypox now a global health emergency, WHO warns 'further spread'| Top 10
With over 16,000 cases reported from 75 countries and territories, monkeypox is now a public health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Saturday. The risk of monkeypox “is moderate globally and in all regions”, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Here are ten points on the monkeypox cases: 1. A large number of cases have been reported among men who have sex with men. However, the world health body has urged an approach beyond discrimination.6.
-
Sky turns pink in Australia town, locals think of aliens. What actually happened
“All these end of the world scenarios were going through my head,” said Nikea Champion, a local, speaking to BBC. “I was having a big Stranger Things moment - I'm like, Vecna? Is that you?” she said, referring to the villain from the popular Netflix series. “I was on the phone to my mum, and my dad was saying the world was ending,” another local, Tammy Szumowski, told British news daily The Guardian.
-
Still fighting aggression, Ukraine says grain worth $10 bn available to export
Moscow and Kyiv on Friday signed parallel agreements with Turkey and the United Nations to avoid a global shortage of the kitchen staples and allow the safe transit of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports that have been crippled due to Russia's invasion on Ukraine. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said Ukraine has about $10 billion in grain, including 20 million tonnes from last year's harvest, available to export.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics