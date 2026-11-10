Indian rider wins camel race in Dubai as over 40 expats from 28 nationalities compete

An Indian rider, Fateen Faisal, secured first place in a camel race in Dubai, defeating competitors from Egypt and China during an event that brought together more than 40 expatriates representing 28 nationalities.

India's Fateen Faisal secured first place in a Dubai camel race that brought together over 40 expatriates from 28 nationalities. (Representational image generated using AI)

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According to a Khaleej Times report, Faisal won the men's 1,200-metre race during the first preliminary round of the eighth National Day Camel Marathon for Expatriates, held at the Dubai Camel Racing Club in Al Marmoom.

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The competition, organised by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre, featured three races across men's and women's categories, offering expatriates an opportunity to experience one of the UAE's oldest traditional sports.

Indian rider finishes first in men's race

As reported by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Faisal finished ahead of Egypt's Ahmed Bahaa, who secured second place, while China's Yang Li came third.

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{{^usCountry}} In the women's 1,200-metre open-weight category, Poland's Barbara Livastari claimed victory, followed by Britain's Natalie Chantley and France's Celine Rachel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the women's 1,200-metre open-weight category, Poland's Barbara Livastari claimed victory, followed by Britain's Natalie Chantley and France's Celine Rachel. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Russia's Ekaterina Kudria won the women's 1,500-metre Farda weight category. China's Young Yu Liv finished second, while France's Audie Dervelinger secured third place.

According to GoDubai, participants underwent training under specialists from the heritage centre before competing.

The winners were honoured in the presence of senior officials, including Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmook, CEO of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre.

Celebrating Emirati heritage

Bin Dalmook said the competition allowed expatriates to connect with the UAE's cultural traditions.

“One of the most meaningful things we can offer the UAE’s guests is the opportunity to experience our culture and become part of its story. When someone who has come from the other side of the world rides a camel and learns skills that were part of our ancestors’ lives, they discover something about the character of this country that words alone cannot convey,” he said.

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He also highlighted how the participation of different nationalities encouraged cultural exchange.

“We take great pride in seeing such a diverse range of nationalities come together on one track, sharing the excitement, the challenge and the joy of achievement. The coexistence we proudly celebrate in the UAE finds a genuine expression in scenes like these, where sport becomes a common language and participation in our heritage creates an opportunity to build friendships and strengthen bonds between people.”

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The event attracted families, friends and members of expatriate communities, who gathered to support the riders. Now in its eighth edition, the competition continues to introduce residents to camel racing while promoting a shared appreciation of Emirati heritage.

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