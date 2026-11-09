Giant Golden Rangoli made with 6.5 kg of jewellery unveiled at Dubai's City Centre Deira

Diwali celebrations in Dubai have another attraction this year, with a Golden Rangoli unveiled at City Centre Deira. Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia attended the unveiling of the display, which gives the traditional Indian decoration a new look with gold and diamond jewellery. Created by Damas in collaboration with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the rangoli is part of the mall's Diwali celebrations. The intricate Diwali installation took 10 people 16 hours to assemble. (Gulf News)

213 jewellery pieces used to create Golden Rangoli Measuring 2 metres by 2 metres, the Golden Rangoli features 213 pieces of jewellery, including necklaces, bangles, earrings and pendants. Together, the pieces weigh 6.5 kg and come from Damas' Rangoli, Legacy and Ananya collections.

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Creating the intricate design required a team of 10 people, who spent 16 hours assembling the jewellery by hand. The finished installation brings together traditional rangoli patterns and precious jewellery, offering a different take on the colourful floor decorations commonly seen during Diwali.

As reported by Gulf News, the display was unveiled at City Centre Deira as part of Dubai's Diwali celebrations. The mall also shared a video of the Golden Rangoli on its Instagram page, showing how necklaces, bangles and pendants were used to create the design.

Take a look: