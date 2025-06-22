Indian student, 23, killed in truck crash in Australia, family in Punjab village devastated

A young Indian man has died in a tragic truck crash near Perth, Western Australia. He has been identified as Arshpreet Singh Khahra, a 23-year-old international student who was also working as a truck driver. Indian-origin truck driver killed in major crash on Great Eastern Highway in Wooroloo.(Pexels (Representational Image))

According to a report in 7 News Australia, the crash took place just after 8:15 am on Tuesday on the Great Eastern Highway near the Old Northam Road intersection in Wooroloo, northeast of Perth.

Arshpreet was driving a white Volvo truck when it reportedly veered off the road, smashed through a barrier, overturned, and caught fire.

Emergency services, including ambulances and firefighters, quickly reached the spot. Sadly, Arshpreet, who was the only person in the truck, was found trapped inside the burning vehicle and declared dead at the scene.

Family shocked, calls for fast return of body:

Arshpreet was originally from Tarn Taran, a town in Punjab, India. He had moved to Australia to study and was working part-time as a truck driver.

A report in Sea 7 Australia says that his family in India is devastated by the news and has requested the government to speed up the process of bringing his body home.

Arshpreet’s death has brought Western Australia’s road toll for 2025 to 93- the highest number recorded by this time of year in over a decade. The truck was found split in half and badly burnt, and the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Footage from the crash site shows the truck broken in half and burnt so badly it cannot be recognised. Police are still looking into what caused the crash.

Arshpreet Singh Khahra’s sudden death has left his family and community heartbroken. As police continue to investigate what caused the crash, his loved ones are hoping for answers and a quick return of his body to India.

“He had come to Australia as an international student,” Sea7 Australia wrote.

“After hearing the news of his death, the family members in the village are in a state of grief and have demanded that the Government bring the body to India as soon as possible.

“The Punjabi community in Australia has also expressed grief.”