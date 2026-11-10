Indian teen Krish Aggarwal co-develops 140 filter that turns ordinary fans into air purifiers, wins UK's Diana Award

An Indian teenager has won the prestigious Diana Award for developing an affordable air filtration system that transforms ordinary classroom fans into air purifiers, helping thousands of students in Delhi breathe cleaner air.

Krish Aggarwal, 16, won the Diana Award for co-developing a low-cost air filter designed to improve air quality in Delhi schools. (projectvayu)

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Krish Aggarwal, a student at Sanskriti School in New Delhi, was named among the recipients of the 2026 Diana Award for his efforts to tackle indoor air pollution through Project Vayu.

According to the Diana Award's official website, the initiative has distributed air filters across underprivileged schools in Delhi, benefiting more than 10,000 students.

Aggarwal co-founded Project Vayu with fellow student Samarth Meattle, aiming to provide an affordable alternative to expensive commercial air purifiers.

How does Project Vayu work?

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{{^usCountry}} According to Project Vayu's website, the initiative developed a low-cost filter that can be attached to existing classroom fans without requiring additional equipment or technical expertise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Project Vayu's website, the initiative developed a low-cost filter that can be attached to existing classroom fans without requiring additional equipment or technical expertise. {{/usCountry}}

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The filter uses electrostatically charged fibres to capture fine particulate matter, including PM2.5, which can enter classrooms from polluted outdoor air.

When the fan is switched on, the filter expands into a balloon-like structure, increasing its filtration surface area while allowing air to pass through.

Each filter costs approximately ₹140 to manufacture but is distributed to schools free of charge. The team also provides replacement filters every month.

The project says its tests in a closed room recorded a reduction of more than 90 per cent in PM2.5 concentrations within an hour, from 158 micrograms per cubic metre to 11 micrograms per cubic metre.

More than 10,000 students benefited

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Project Vayu's initial programme covered 295 classrooms in Delhi, with 602 filters produced and approximately 8,000 students reached.

The initiative has since benefited more than 10,000 students, according to the Diana Award.

The team is now planning to expand its operations to another 45 schools across New Delhi.

Beyond developing affordable filtration technology, Aggarwal has also advocated for evidence-based environmental solutions and greater youth participation in climate action.

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What is the Diana Award?

The Diana Award, established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, recognises young people worldwide for outstanding social action and humanitarian work.

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The award honours individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to improving lives and creating positive change in their communities.