Bihar teen reaches Level 22,222 in Candy Crush Saga, gets International Book of Records recognition

For most people, Candy Crush Saga is a game played in spare moments. For 19-year-old Shubham Kumar from Bihar, it has become the reason for a record recognition. Kumar has reached Level 22,222 in the popular puzzle game, earning a place in the International Book of Records. Shubham Kumar’s Candy Crush feat gets record recognition. (Instagram/@internationalbookofrecords)

According to the International Book of Records website, the organisation has recognised his achievement in the category “Highest Level Achieved in Candy Crush Saga (Teenager)”. Its listing records July 5, 2026 as the date of the achievement and identifies Kumar as a resident of Dighwara, Bihar.

Shubham Kumar’s Candy Crush milestone Kumar’s record is about how far he progressed in Candy Crush Saga, a game that has been challenging players with colourful tiles and increasingly difficult levels for more than a decade.

In the game, players have to make matching combinations and complete the objective assigned to each level. As they move ahead, the boards and challenges change, requiring players to figure out different ways to clear them.

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For Kumar, that progression eventually took him to the striking number 22,222. The International Book of Records website lists him as 19 years, 8 months and 25 days old when he achieved the recognised milestone.

Interestingly, Kumar did not stop at the record level. In a post on the official Candy Crush community, he later said that his current level had reached 23,165. However, the record recognised by the International Book of Records remains his achievement at Level 22,222.

A record for a game many know Candy Crush Saga has remained a familiar name in mobile gaming since its launch, with players progressing through thousands of levels. The game’s official community was still celebrating players reaching Level 23,000 in August 2026, showing how far the game has expanded.

Kumar’s recognition is specifically for the teenager category, rather than a claim that he has reached the highest level ever achieved by any Candy Crush player.

The International Book of Records website listing is focused on Kumar’s record achievement and does not provide details about how many hours he spent playing the game or when he first started.