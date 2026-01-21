Indian tourists allege racism at Thailand beach club, management responds
Yona Beach Club has denied the allegations of racism, saying that its entry rules were part of a crowd management strategy.
A group of Indian tourists have alleged racial discrimination at a well-known beach club in Thailand after they were allegedly denied entry despite having confirmed reservations. The allegations were shared on Instagram by Goa-based musician Jonas Monteiro, who said the incident occurred on January 19, 2025, at Yona Beach Club, a floating beach club popular among international tourists.
According to the post, the group arrived at the venue on time and had valid tickets, but were stopped at the entrance by security staff. The bouncers allegedly told them that entry would only be allowed if there were women in the group - a condition the tourists claimed was never communicated during the booking process.
“When our female friend, who also had a valid ticket, said she was with us, she was told to leave too, with yet another excuse: ‘It has to be under the same booking name’. The excuses kept changing,” Monterio claimed.
He further alleged that they overheard staff explicitly saying, “Don’t let any Indians enter,” which they said confirmed their suspicion of racial discrimination.
The user went on to claim that multiple Indian couples and groups were turned away the same day under similar pretexts, with staff allegedly telling one couple they “don’t look good enough for the club.”
“When we approached the manager, he refused to answer any questions. He took photos of our tickets, cancelled them on the spot, did the same to our female friends, and forced us to leave immediately and wait for a refund,” Monteiro wrote.
Monteiro also shared screenshots that showed booking confirmations, a receipt of 12,000 baht for entry, followed by a cancellation message and a refund confirmation issued later. “This has nothing to do with rules, timing, or dress code. This was targeted, open racism against Indians,” he wrote.
Club responds to the allegations
The allegations prompted a response from the club. Responding in the comments section, Yona Beach Club denied the allegations of racism. “We respectfully disagree with this allegation of racism. The Indian community is among the most represented on board, and we are proud of this, as well as of the international diversity of our guests,” the club said.
“We understand your disappointment and regret that this situation has caused concern. However, allegations of racism are serious and should be approached with care. Our policy is part of our crowd management strategy and may vary depending on the time of year. Its sole purpose is to maintain a balanced male-to-female ratio on board and it is not based on race or ethnicity,” it added.
