Indian tourists allege racism at Thailand beach club, management responds

A group of Indian tourists have alleged racial discrimination at a well-known beach club in Thailand after they were allegedly denied entry despite having confirmed reservations. The allegations were shared on Instagram by Goa-based musician Jonas Monteiro, who said the incident occurred on January 19, 2025, at Yona Beach Club, a floating beach club popular among international tourists. The incident occurred on January 19, 2025, at Yona Beach Club. (Instagram/@yonabeach)

According to the post, the group arrived at the venue on time and had valid tickets, but were stopped at the entrance by security staff. The bouncers allegedly told them that entry would only be allowed if there were women in the group - a condition the tourists claimed was never communicated during the booking process.

“When our female friend, who also had a valid ticket, said she was with us, she was told to leave too, with yet another excuse: ‘It has to be under the same booking name’. The excuses kept changing,” Monterio claimed.

He further alleged that they overheard staff explicitly saying, “Don’t let any Indians enter,” which they said confirmed their suspicion of racial discrimination.