Indian travel vlogger documents breathtaking blue fire at Indonesia’s Ijen Crater, video leaves internet in awe

Indian travel vlogger Isa Khan has mesmerized the internet with a breathtaking glimpse of Indonesia’s Ijen Crater, where an extraordinary blue fire illuminates the night. Shared on Instagram with his 1.1 million followers, the video showcases the surreal beauty of this rare volcanic phenomenon, drawing viewers into the heart of Java’s natural wonders. Blue fire is a rare phenomenon caused by the combustion of sulfuric gases upon contact with oxygen.(Instagram/@Khan_isa)

The video, posted on the Instagram account @khan.isa, shows Khan trekking up the volcano at night, equipped with gas masks to navigate the sulfur-filled air. The eerie glow of blue flames flickering along the rocky path creates a mesmerizing visual unique to this volcanic site.

Detailing his experience in the caption, Khan described the grueling hike that began at 1 AM in freezing temperatures. “Within minutes of hiking, I was sweating inside my jacket. The trail was steep, my legs already burning, but the cold wind on my face kept me going,” he wrote.

Upon reaching the summit in complete darkness, his guide informed him that they needed to descend into the crater before dawn to witness the blue fire. “The descent was rough, and as we got closer, thick smoke filled the air. Even with a mask on, I could feel the sulfur burning my throat. Breathing felt heavy, almost suffocating. But then, through the haze – I saw it,” Khan recalled.

Describing the sight as “something from another world,” he wrote, “A strange, almost unreal blue flame flickering in the darkness. It wasn’t loud or wild, just silently burning.” As the sun began to rise, Khan and his team climbed back up, transitioning from the fiery crater below to the tranquil turquoise lake at the top. “From fire to peace in a matter of hours. Hard but 100% worth it,” he concluded.

Take a look at the video:

The science behind Ijen Crater’s blue fire

Ijen Crater, part of the Ijen UNESCO Global Geopark, is known for its striking blue fire—a rare phenomenon caused by the combustion of sulfuric gases upon contact with oxygen. Unlike typical volcanic eruptions that produce red or orange flames, the high sulfur concentrations and extreme temperatures—exceeding 360°C—create an environment where blue fire emerges, visible only at night due to sunlight obscuring the effect.

The crater also houses Kawah Ijen, the world’s most acidic lake, known for its striking turquoise hue. According to UNESCO, its unique color results from complex geological processes, including magmatic interactions, rock-fluid exchanges, and hydrothermal activity. The surrounding Belambangan Biosphere Reserve, designated as a UNESCO site in 2016, further adds to the region’s ecological and geological significance.

Also read: Tesla showroom set on fire, 12 cars destroyed in suspected arson attack in France