Indian traveller slams fellow passengers at Singapore airport for unruly behaviour: 'Stop embarrassing us'

A Reddit post by an Indian traveller has gone viral for highlighting what he described as “embarrassing” behaviour by a fellow group of Indians at Singapore’s Changi Airport. An Indian traveller shared how a group caused chaos at Singapore airport.(Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: Australian woman Raj Varsha arrested 2 years after stealing Chanel perfume from Singapore airport)

The incident, shared on the platform’s r/Mumbai community under the title "Indians Abroad, Please stop embarrassing us", has ignited a heated conversation around public conduct and civic sense while travelling overseas.

‘Created a ruckus, then laughed in pride’

The user, posting under the handle @bsethug, recounted his experience at Changi Airport Terminal 3 while waiting for his flight to Mumbai. According to the post, a group of around 20 people, identified as Gujarati based on their conversation, were seated on the floor, talking loudly and laughing disruptively.

“They were laughing like they got some seizures or something,” he wrote. “Then one of them opened a huge packet of namkeen. They all started eating it. Most of it was spilled on the floor. They really made a mess of it.”

He added that fellow passengers at the terminal were visibly disturbed by the group’s actions, including an Australian or British couple who remarked, “These must be Indian, mate.”

(Also read: Singapore Airlines flight attendant hit by car boot in unexpected mishap at Changi Airport)

As boarding began, the group allegedly disregarded the seat-based boarding announcements and tried to cut the queue. “Their seats were not even announced,” the user continued. “These people created quite a ruckus. And after creating it, the main guy was laughing in pride as if he had done something really great. Why can’t people conduct themselves in a decent manner when abroad?”

'Zero civic sense': Internet reacts

The post has sparked mixed emotions online, with several users echoing similar frustrations over public behaviour abroad. One commenter said, “I guess the tour packages should also include grooming the people for civic sense before they visit another country.”

Another user remarked, “These things need to be included into school syllabus along with road and driving etiquettes.” A third added, “This is called zero civic sense.” Many also shared personal experiences, with one writing, “Multiple times, similar behaviour, different airports.”