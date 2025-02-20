Menu Explore
Singapore Airlines flight attendant hit by car boot in unexpected mishap at Changi Airport

BySimran Singh
Feb 20, 2025 04:28 PM IST

A flight attendant at Changi Airport Terminal 3 was accidentally struck by a car boot while loading her luggage, an incident caught on video.

A seemingly ordinary airport pick-up at Changi Airport Terminal 3 in Singapore turned into an unexpected moment of misfortune when a flight attendant, preoccupied with loading her luggage, was suddenly struck on the head by a closing car boot. While some saw it as sheer bad luck, others felt it was reminiscent of a romantic movie scene.

Flight attendant struck by car boot while loading luggage.(Facebook/@SGRV)
Flight attendant struck by car boot while loading luggage.(Facebook/@SGRV)

The incident, which occurred on February 19 at around 8:27 PM, was captured on video and has since entertained netizens, with some humorously comparing it to a scene from a sitcom.

A video shared by @SGRV on Facebook shows the flight attendant loading her bags into the trunk of a car, believed to be a private hire vehicle. The driver was assisting her when the accident happened.

As he attempted to shut the boot, the flight attendant unexpectedly leaned in. Unaware of this, the boot came down forcefully, hitting her on the head.

The driver immediately rushed to check on her, holding her hand as she clutched her head in pain. He remained by her side until she recovered from the shock. A short while later, she appeared to be feeling better and got into the car. This time, the driver carefully ensured the boot was securely closed before departing.

Take a look at the video:

The video quickly gained attention, with many sympathizing with the driver.

A user wrote, “Miss stewardess. Not overhead compartment eh… Watchout!”

Another joked that incidents like these are the reason some drivers prefer not to assist with loading luggage. “That the reason why some drivers dun want to help with the loading of bags”

Meanwhile, another user found the moment amusing, quipping that "this was the beginning of a romantic sitcom."

Another user wrote, “And that's how i met your mother.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
