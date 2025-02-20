Burglar caught on CCTV after falling for Home Alone-style bucket trap, sentenced to prison

In a scene straight out of the classic movie Home Alone, 56-year-old Paul Howell tiptoed through the darkness behind a house in Bondicar Terrace, Blyth, at around 3 a.m. But instead of making a clean getaway, he walked straight into a booby trap worthy of Kevin McCallister himself. A carefully placed string sent a bucket of water toppling over, drenching his shoes and sending him into a panicked retreat. The homeowners, fed up with repeated break-ins, later spotted the overturned bucket and, much like checking Kevin’s battle plan, reviewed their CCTV—uncovering their unwitting burglar’s slapstick misstep. The burglar was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison.(Representational Image/Pixabay )

Recognising the bungling intruder, they alerted the police, who quickly identified Howell as a prolific offender, reported the New York Post. Officers arrested him at his home in Blyth and later charged him with two additional burglaries at another address on Laburnum Avenue. In that incident, Howell had broken into the property and stolen jewellery and bicycles.

Sentenced to prison

Appearing at Newcastle Crown Court, Howell admitted to attempted burglary and burglary. On Monday, February 17, he was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison. The court was told that Howell had an extensive criminal record, with 108 previous convictions, including 25 burglaries dating back to 1986.

Detective Constable Jon Mullen of Northumbria Police highlighted the impact of burglary on victims, saying, “Burglary is an invasive crime which sadly leaves people feeling unsafe in their own homes. Howell is a prolific offender who is now facing a lengthy spell behind bars following this sentence.”

Mullen also urged the public to report any suspicious activity, adding, “This case is the latest example which demonstrates the importance of reporting anything suspicious in their communities. We will continue to act upon these reports and do everything in our power to bring those responsible for offences in our areas before court to face justice.”

