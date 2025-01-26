'Happy birthday chor': Delhi residents throw birthday bash for thief before handing him over to police

A bizarre turn of events unfolded in a Delhi residential society when a thief, caught in the act, used an unexpected plea for mercy — claiming it was his birthday. In a peculiar attempt to escape the consequences of his crime, the thief's birthday excuse was met with a series of surprising reactions from local residents, who, instead of handing him over to the authorities immediately, decided to indulge his request with a birthday celebration. However, the light-hearted celebration was short-lived, as the thief ultimately faced his rightful arrest. A thief, caught in the act, pleaded for mercy claiming it was his birthday. Residents celebrated with cake before handing him over to the police.(Representational image/Pixabay)

Watch the clip here:

Caught in the act

The unusual incident took place on June 30, 2022, when three individuals attempted to break into a locked flat in a residential complex. According to a report by TOI, vigilant residents swiftly noticed the trespassers and gave chase. While two of the suspects managed to flee the scene, the youngest of the trio was apprehended by the locals.

A birthday plea for mercy

As the thief found himself caught red-handed, he began pleading with the residents for mercy, claiming that it was his birthday. His words were met with a curious response: instead of turning him over to the police immediately, the residents decided to humour his plea. They ordered a birthday cake, even writing the word “chor” (thief) on it, along with depictions of the tools he used to attempt the break-in. Amid chants of “Happy Birthday, Chor” and the sound of bystanders gently patting his head, the thief was treated to a ceremonial birthday greeting.

The twist of fate

While the thief likely hoped that his birthday excuse would result in his release, the situation took another turn. As per a Tribune report, the celebration came to an abrupt end when the residents ultimately handed him over to the police. His birthday festivities, which had seemed to promise an easy escape, culminated in his arrest instead.

The video of the incident, which shows the thief’s pleas, birthday cake, and the amusing chants from the residents, has since gone viral. Social media reactions have poured in, with some users mocking the thief’s failed attempt to use sympathy, while others found the entire situation unexpectedly humorous. One user commented, “What a way to celebrate a ‘birthday’—with a police escort!” Another user quipped, “Maybe he’ll think twice before choosing his next crime ‘gift’.” A third commented, “A thief and a birthday cake — that’s one for the books!”