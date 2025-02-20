Deadly trend: Brazilian teen dies after injecting butterfly into veins, cops suspect viral challenge

A Brazilian teen died after injecting himself with butterfly remains but not before he spend a week at the hospital in agonising pain caused by an allergic reaction or infection, a report by New York Post said 14-year-old Davi Nunes Moreira suffered excruciating pain in a hospital in Vitoria de Conquista for seven days before dying(X/@dom_lucre)

14-year-old Davi Nunes Moreira suffered from excruciating pain in a hospital in Vitoria de Conquista for seven days after he fell sick. The teen admitted that he had mixed a dead butterfly with water and injected the mixture into his leg.

Police are now investigating if the boy was participating in a social media challenge that led to his death.

A hospital specialist speculated that the teen might have suffered an embolism, an infection or an allergic reaction. “We don’t know how he prepared this mixture or the size of the fragments he managed to inject into the body. There may have been air left inside, which could lead to an embolism,” he stated.

An embolism, or blockage in a blood vessel, can lead to sudden death, he added.

Mystery behind death

Experts believe that the death could be linked to possible toxins in the butterfly mix that caused his body to shut down as he went into septic shock.

However, police are still waiting for the full post-mortem results to determine a cause of death but have not dismissed the possibility that the boy may have been involved in a dangerous social media trend that led to his tragic death.

“The autopsy results will provide clarity on the cause of death. Our aim is to uncover the full truth of what happened," said a spokesperson for the Civil Police in Vitoria da Conquista.

