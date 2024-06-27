Indian truck driver buys 5-bedroom house in the US. Watch viral video

A video of an Indian truck driver’s 5-bedroom house in the US was shared on social media. While the post has impressed many, it has also sparked a conversation about the lives of people in India. The image shows a snippet from a viral video showing the 5-bedroom house in the US that an Indian truck driver purchased. (Instagram/@buissness_bhiya)

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page buissness_bhiya back in April. It is again going viral after being reshared on X with a caption that compares life in the USA and India.

“A Truck driver in the USA has a Jeep Compass in his garage while in India some IIT/IIM graduate (with the help of his generation wealth) and working 9 to 9 will be hardly able to afford a decent 3 BHK in Noida in 2024. Biggest lie ever told was ‘life is easy in India’,” the X user wrote while sharing the video.

In the video, the influencer first shows the neighbourhood where the truck driver purchased his house. In a conversation, the man reveals that his house has five bedrooms.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The video prompted people to share varied comments on both Instagram and X. “These are wooden houses in the USA, not bricks and concrete houses like in India. Wooden houses are built in 4-5 months. It's almost like plug and play. Land in the USA costs 1 dollar per square feet, that is 83 rupees per square feet. The USA has more land and less people,” wrote an X user.

Another chimed in, “Land is cheaper in the US than in India”. A third joined in and commented, “If we go to Dubai, you can buy a second hand mustang for 4 lakh Indian rupees. This has nothing to do with standard of living and everything to do with motor taxes in India”.

A fourth individual argued, “An average truck driver in the USA earns more than the average engineer in India”.