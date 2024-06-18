UP's 'Greek God' auto driver shows off his ripped body, even Orry follows him. Watch viral video

Abu Zaid, an auto driver from Uttar Pradesh, has become a sensation on social media due to his incredible physique and ribbed body. Zaid, who has close to 60,000 followers on Instagram, is even followed by Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry. Abu Zaid shared his routine as an auto driver and how he maintains his fitness.

In a recent video that was shared by Zaid, he showcases his daily routine as an auto driver while also emphasizing the importance of maintaining his health and fitness. His ability to balance the demands of his job with a commitment to personal well-being has garnered widespread admiration on the internet. (Also Read: Delhi auto driver decorates vehicle in memory of ex-lover, his love story is viral. Watch)

The clip opens to show him taking care of his diet by having healthy food while working. The next shot of his video shows him working out at the gym. His Instagram feed is filled with numerous posts of him sweating it out at the gym and diligently building his physique.

This post was shared a week ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained close to 12 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The post also has numerous likes and comments. Numerous people were in awe of his hard work.

An individual wrote, "God mode activated!"

Another said, "Full respect for you brother."

"This is seriously impressive," posted a third.

Someone else shared, "Proud of you, bro; I hope you grow your account well enough."

"Good work, keep it up, bro. Support for you from us" added a fifth.

Many others who were impressed by Zaid's fitness replied to the comments using heart and fire emoticons.