Indian who entered US on student visa accused of biting 3-year-old, violently assaulting her mother

An Indian man in the US is accused of brutally attacking a woman and harming her three-year-old daughter. The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in a statement, alleged that the Indian national “assaulted an innocent mother and her three-year-old daughter in a San Antonio park.” 24-year-old Atharva Vyas who is accused of assaulting a woman and her toddler in the US. (Instagram/@icegov)

“Atharva Vyas, a 24-year-old Indian illegal alien, allegedly violently assaulted a mother named Gabriella Perez and her three-year-old daughter in a San Antonio park April 18,” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) wrote on Instagram.

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“Vyas allegedly even bit the toddler and knocked out two of her teeth. ICE lodged a detainer with local law enforcement asking them to turn Vyas over to ICE instead of releasing him into the community after he’s faced justice for his alleged crimes,” the agency added.