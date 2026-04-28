...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Indian woman in Australia explains how things called ‘too desi’ in India become ‘premium’ abroad

The video puts spotlight on how practices often ignored at home are seen as valuable and even premium overseas.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 05:13 pm IST
By Shivya Kanojia
Advertisement

An Indian woman living in Australia has triggered a wider online conversation after sharing how moving abroad changed the way she views everyday Indian traditions. Her video puts spotlight on how practices often ignored at home are seen as valuable and even premium overseas.

The woman, identified as Smidha, took to Instagram to talk about her experience.(Instagram@ kahaniandconversations)

The woman, identified as Smidha, took to Instagram to talk about her experience. She said living abroad made her realise something that felt uncomfortable. She recalled visiting a café near her home where a turmeric latte was being sold for $8, with people standing in queues to buy it, including herself.

The video has drawn mixed responses online. Many users agreed with her perspective and shared similar observations. One user commented, “Well said.” Another wrote, “I have seen more yoga retreats overseas than in India,” pointing to how Indian practices are embraced globally.

Some responses were more practical. A user suggested, “Add Blend to ur haldi doodh..so good in winters,” highlighting how traditional remedies are being adapted.

While reactions varied, the video has clearly struck a chord, prompting people to reflect on how they perceive their own culture.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shivya Kanojia

Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.

viral
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Home / Trending / Indian woman in Australia explains how things called ‘too desi’ in India become ‘premium’ abroad
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.