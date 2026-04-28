Indian woman in Australia explains how things called ‘too desi’ in India become ‘premium’ abroad

An Indian woman living in Australia has triggered a wider online conversation after sharing how moving abroad changed the way she views everyday Indian traditions. Her video puts spotlight on how practices often ignored at home are seen as valuable and even premium overseas.

The woman, identified as Smidha, took to Instagram to talk about her experience.(Instagram@ kahaniandconversations)

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The woman, identified as Smidha, took to Instagram to talk about her experience. She said living abroad made her realise something that felt uncomfortable. She recalled visiting a café near her home where a turmeric latte was being sold for $8, with people standing in queues to buy it, including herself.

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{{^usCountry}} This, she said, reminded her of how her mother would make turmeric milk at home daily, something she used to avoid. She pointed out that the ingredients and warmth were the same, but it did not feel appealing back then. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This, she said, reminded her of how her mother would make turmeric milk at home daily, something she used to avoid. She pointed out that the ingredients and warmth were the same, but it did not feel appealing back then. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Smidha also spoke about a handmade dupatta lying unnoticed at her home in India. She noted that similar items are now sold at high prices in stores abroad. According to her, the issue is not about losing culture to the West, but about people failing to recognise its value themselves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Smidha also spoke about a handmade dupatta lying unnoticed at her home in India. She noted that similar items are now sold at high prices in stores abroad. According to her, the issue is not about losing culture to the West, but about people failing to recognise its value themselves. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She added that many traditions are labelled as old-fashioned in India, while they are appreciated elsewhere. The video’s caption summed up her message: things considered “too desi” at home often become “premium” abroad. Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that many traditions are labelled as old-fashioned in India, while they are appreciated elsewhere. The video’s caption summed up her message: things considered “too desi” at home often become “premium” abroad. Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

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The video has drawn mixed responses online. Many users agreed with her perspective and shared similar observations. One user commented, “Well said.” Another wrote, “I have seen more yoga retreats overseas than in India,” pointing to how Indian practices are embraced globally.

Some responses were more practical. A user suggested, “Add Blend to ur haldi doodh..so good in winters,” highlighting how traditional remedies are being adapted.

While reactions varied, the video has clearly struck a chord, prompting people to reflect on how they perceive their own culture.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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