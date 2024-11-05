Indian woman offers to work for free so she can stay in the UK: ‘Fire me on the spot if…’

An Indian student has copped backlash for offering to work without a salary in the UK in a desperate bid to stay on in the country. In a controversial LinkedIn post shared last month, the student revealed that she had three months to secure a job in the UK or risk deportation. With her visa nearing expiry, an Indian student offered to work for free in the UK for a month(Representational image)

The Leicester-based student, who entered the UK for higher education in 2021, said she been looking tirelessly but without luck for a job that would sponsor her visa. After more than 300 applications, she had still not found a job.

“Hire me for free for one month. If I don’t deliver, fire me on the spot, no questions asked,” she told recruiters in her LinkedIn appeal.

Indian student’s job hunt in UK

The woman said she was looking for design engineer roles in the UK so she could stay on in the country after her student visa expired.

“My Graduate Visa EXPIRES in 3 months … repost this to help me stay in the UK,” she pleaded on LinkedIn.

“Since graduating in 2022, I’ve been tirelessly looking for a visa-sponsored UK job,” the Leicester-based woman wrote.

“The job market feels like there’s no value for me, my degree, or my capabilities... I have applied to 300+ jobs and got a handful of useful feedback.

“This LinkedIn post is my FINAL chance to secure a long-term future in the UK,” she said.

In her now-viral post, she offered to work free of charge for a month. She also said her employers could fire her without notice or compensation if unhappy with her work.

Not just this, the Indian student also promised to work overtime and without weekly offs, just so she could stay on in the UK. “I’ll work 12 hours per day and 7 days a week to prove my worth,” she wrote.

Post receives backlash

The post received backlash on LinkedIn and Reddit, where many slammed the woman for going to ‘ridiculous’ lengths to avoid returning to India. She also became the target of racist comments, with some calling her a “parasite” for trying to stay in the UK.

Others took issue with her offer to work for free, saying it would not only create unrealistic expectations for employers but also lead to a toxic work environment. The offer to work for free might also push more deserving candidates out of jobs.

“12 such candidates for 12 months and the company's golden. Zero salary given and free labor. These folks don't realize the level of harm these kind of posts do,” said one Reddit user.

“Parasite. Will do whatever it takes to stay in UK,” another said.

“It’s sad to see how Indians beg for work to stay abroad,” read a comment. “Desperate to hold on to a country that wants to ki kick you out,” a user commented.