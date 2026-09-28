Indian woman pays 45,000 rent for ‘tiny room’ in Dubai: ‘In India, you can get a 3BHK’

Dubai is often associated with luxury apartments, towering skyscrapers and a high standard of living, but accommodation in the city can also come at a steep price. An Indian woman living in Dubai has sparked a conversation online after revealing that she pays around ₹45,000 a month in rent for what she described as a “tiny little box”.

- An Indian woman compared her ₹45,000 Dubai room rent with what the same amount could get in India. (Instagram/sakshi_indubai)

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(Also read: Indian woman compares Mumbai, Dubai costs after 15-day stay: ‘Stick to Dubai if salary is better’)

Taking to Instagram, Sakshi shared a video showing her living space while talking about the reality of renting in Dubai. She said she had been staying in the small room for the past year and was now preparing to move into another room of a similar size.

‘For this tiny little box, I pay around ₹ 45,000’

"Hi everyone. My followers who are in India or other countries might be very surprised to learn that in Dubai, for this tiny little box, I pay around ₹45,000 INR in rent. For the past year, I have been living in this tiny room, and moving forward, I am shifting into another tiny room again. The only difference is that the environment will change slightly, the atmosphere will be different, there will be new neighbours, but the rest of the story remains the same. Just imagine, for ₹45,000 in India, you can easily get up to a 3 BHK flat in many places."

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{{^usCountry}} Through the video, she highlighted the difference between the amount she spends on a room in Dubai and the kind of accommodation the same budget could potentially fetch in several Indian cities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Through the video, she highlighted the difference between the amount she spends on a room in Dubai and the kind of accommodation the same budget could potentially fetch in several Indian cities. {{/usCountry}}

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The clip was shared with a caption that read: "“ ₹45,000 INR for a tiny room in Dubai. Living in this box for a year, and now moving to another small room! But hey, at least I’m getting a new area. India walo, is paise mein toh aap 3BHK le lo! Dubai walo, I know you feel my pain.”

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts to Dubai rent

The post drew reactions from social media users, with several expressing surprise at the rent being paid for the limited space. One user wrote, " ₹45,000 for one tiny room is shocking." Another said, "Dubai rent is seriously expensive." A third commented, " ₹45,000 for that space is unbelievable." Echoing similar thoughts, another user wrote, "The cost of living in Dubai is crazy."

(Also read: Indian woman shares what ‘nobody prepared her for’ after moving to Dubai: ‘Don’t move here without savings’)

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)