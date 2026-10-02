Indian woman says moving to Dubai brings a ‘huge mindset shift’: ‘People here have normalised luxury’

An Indian woman living in Dubai has shared why she believes moving to the city can bring a major change in the way people think about money, ambition and success. In a video shared on Instagram, she said being surrounded by people pursuing an affluent lifestyle constantly motivates her to dream bigger.

‘You see a huge mindset shift’

An Indian woman said Dubai’s luxury-driven lifestyle had inspired her to aim higher and pursue her dreams. (Instagram/shiviglobalestates)

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The woman, identified as Shivi Singh Parihar, spoke about her experience of living in Dubai and said the city had changed her perspective on what people could achieve.

(Also read: Indian woman compares Mumbai, Dubai costs after 15-day stay: ‘Stick to Dubai if salary is better’)

“So, I think not just because you can have your freedom here, but I think you should come to Dubai or move to Dubai definitely because you see a huge mindset shift. People over here, they have normalised luxury in such a way, oh my God, that it's, it's so easy to achieve. And yeah, you can achieve it, you can make it. I live here. So, here too, there are a lot of people who are making a hell lot of money. And right now, coming back from my friend’s place, over there, I can't tell you, what a vibe! Oh my God, look at the parking! So, every day you get this kind of motivation. How can a person cannot achieve his dreams? So, it's just a matter of time, and I'm so grateful to be here, honestly. And I am loving it! Oh my God, I'm getting crazy. So yes, whatever you are dreaming, just dream big, do it, and one day definitely you'll have it.”

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{{^usCountry}} The text overlaid on the clip read: “Dubai = Strong mindset”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The text overlaid on the clip read: “Dubai = Strong mindset”. {{/usCountry}}

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Parihar suggested that regularly seeing luxury cars, expensive surroundings and financially successful people had made ambitious goals appear more achievable to her. According to her, the environment serves as a constant source of motivation and encourages people to think bigger about what they want to accomplish.

Watch the clip here:

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Social media reacts

The post drew a few reactions from social media users, who shared different views on her take on Dubai and its lifestyle. One user wrote, “Dubai definitely changes your perspective.” Another said, “The environment around you matters a lot.” A third commented, “This is the motivation I need.” Another user remarked, “Dream big and work for it.”

(Also read: Indian woman shares what ‘nobody prepared her for’ after moving to Dubai: ‘Don’t move here without savings’)

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)