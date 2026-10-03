Indian woman spots Rolls-Royces, Ferrari gathering dust in Dubai parking lot: ‘A bit too much wealth’

Dubai is often associated with luxury cars and extravagant lifestyles, but a woman living in the city was left stunned after spotting several high-end vehicles apparently sitting unused in a parking garage. The cars, including multiple Rolls-Royces and a Ferrari with three-digit number plates, appeared covered in a thick layer of dust.

An Indian woman was surprised to see luxury cars, including Rolls-Royces and a Ferrari, gathering dust in Dubai. (Instagram/riya_realtor)

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(Also read: Indian woman says moving to Dubai brings a ‘huge mindset shift’: ‘People here have normalised luxury’)

Taking to Instagram, Riya shared a video of the vehicles and expressed disbelief at seeing such expensive cars seemingly neglected. She said the sight offered a glimpse into a level of wealth that even surprised her despite living in Dubai.

‘This is another level’

In the clip, Riya is heard saying: "You know, I had seen wealth in Dubai, but this is a bit too much wealth that I have seen. And I knew that there are such people in Dubai who are careless, like, 'Yeah, bro, there's plenty of money lying around. It doesn't matter. What could possibly happen?' But this is another level, and let me show you what I'm talking about. As you can see, it's a three-number car plate, three-number car plate Rolls-Royces. And this doesn't stop here: three-number car plate Ferrari. And it's just lying like this in a no man's world."

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{{^usCountry}} Pointing towards the dust-covered vehicles, she continued, "I don't think it's been washed for days; it's not even been used for days. If you can see, it's all dust and everything that you can see. So, I need an explanation: who is this guy who's not even, you know, washing their cars and not even using these extra luxurious cars which are lying just here in the parking lot?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pointing towards the dust-covered vehicles, she continued, "I don't think it's been washed for days; it's not even been used for days. If you can see, it's all dust and everything that you can see. So, I need an explanation: who is this guy who's not even, you know, washing their cars and not even using these extra luxurious cars which are lying just here in the parking lot?" {{/usCountry}}

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She added that the unusual sight also became a source of motivation for her. "Such wealth, man! Meaning, looking at Dubai's wealth, every day motivation comes that we, we have to go very far in life. And this is my motivation for today, and I hope this becomes a motivation for you also."

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Watch the clip here:

Social media reacts

The video drew reactions from social media users, many of whom were equally surprised by the sight of the dusty luxury cars. One user wrote, “This is a whole different level of wealth.” Another remarked, “Only in Dubai can you see something like this.” A third commented, “That Ferrari deserves to be driven,” while another simply observed, “Those cars are just collecting dust.”

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(Also read: Indian woman compares Mumbai, Dubai costs after 15-day stay: ‘Stick to Dubai if salary is better’)

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)